Bass Bay Brewhouse reopens as beer garden after December Muskego fire

The Brief Bass Bay Brewhouse reopened Wednesday as Bass Bay Beer Garden six months after a massive fire destroyed the Muskego restaurant and bar. Owner Ryan Oschmann said the outdoor patio bar and gazebo were spared, allowing the business to reopen with 20 taps across three bars. Oschmann said the plan is to rebuild the restaurant and event space and reopen by this time next year.



Six months after a massive fire destroyed a Muskego landmark, Bass Bay Brewhouse is back open in a different form.

What we know:

Bass Bay Brewhouse reopened Wednesday, June 3, as Bass Bay Beer Garden. The restaurant and bar that stood for decades is gone, but owner Ryan Oschmann said the outdoor patio bar and gazebo were spared.

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Smoke could be seen for miles last December when Bass Bay Brewhouse burned. The building had been in Oschmann’s family for decades and was also his home.

In the months after the fire, Oschmann said he quickly realized what else was missing.

What they're saying:

"It’s just crazy to think what can happen in the blink of an eye. Wake up one minute and it’s all gone," said Oschmann. "This is all that a lot of us know. Watching all that go – understanding we’re never going to get those things back, is probably the hardest part."

With the outdoor patio bar and gazebo still standing, Oschmann and his business partners got permits to reopen as a beer garden.

The beer garden includes 20 taps across three bars.

"Everyone is just excited to be able to see everybody again, just welcome everyone back and have some fun," Oschmann said. "We’re a service industry – we take care of people."

Big picture view:

The plan is to rebuild the restaurant and event space and reopen by this time next year.

Oschmann said he is grateful for the community’s support during a difficult time.

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"I know it’s going to be emotional for everybody," he said.

Oschmann said the cause of the fire was undetermined, which complicated insurance claims and did not give the family closure.

Bass Bay Beer Garden has posted a full list of hours and shuttle services for people looking to visit the beer garden on its Facebook.

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