Barry Manilow is returning to Milwaukee for his final concert at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Tickets are on sale Friday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. at Manilow.com.

A news release says Barry Manilow has been a prominent figure in the music industry with a career spanning multiple genres and producing numerous chart-topping hits.