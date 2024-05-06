Baraboo, Wisconsin hosts Big Top Parade on Saturday, June 8

article

The Big Top Parade, which features historic wagons, marching bands, animals and floats, returns to the streets of downtown Baraboo on Saturday, June 8.

A news release says the parade will step off at 11 a.m. on that Saturday – anchoring a weekend of circus-themed fun.

Each element in the parade will observe the "Blast Off" theme, which also is the theme of Circus World’s 2024 big top show.

The weekend-long circus celebration will start Thursday evening, with a circus-themed installment of Concerts on the Square in downtown Baraboo. On Saturday morning, marching bands and the Wild Rumpus Circus for kids will entertain the crowd downtown before the parade begins. After the parade, all are encouraged to visit Circus World and see the "Blast Off" big top show at 1:15 and 3:30 p.m.

Watch for updates at bigtopparade.com.