Baby formula shortage: Evers signs order prohibiting price gouging

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, May 26 signed an emergency order prohibiting baby formula price gouging.

The order declares that a period of abnormal economic disruption exists and prohibits price gouging of baby formula for the next 90 days.

"No kid should ever go hungry, and no parent should have to worry about having access to formula, especially if their infant has special nutritional needs," the governor said in a news release. "As families continue to feel the squeeze of rising costs and folks face difficulty getting supplies and resources quickly, this order makes it clear that retailers looking to take advantage of vulnerable families during this formula shortage will not be tolerated."

Consumers are encouraged to contact the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Bureau of Consumer Protection to file a complaint by visiting the DATCP website or by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline: 1-800-422-7128.

Additionally, the Wisconsin Women, Infants, and Children’s program (WIC) has continued to offer as many formula substitutions as possible and has worked with formula company representatives to get updates on supply, help locate formula in stores and send samples of formula when available, according to the governor's office.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) recommends families dealing with the shortage:

Do not water down or dilute formula to stretch it out; this prevents babies from getting nutrients that they need.

Do not make homemade formulas; this is unsafe and will not meet a baby's nutritional needs.

Avoid giving babies cow’s milk, goat’s milk, or plant-based milk until they are at least 1 year old, as these milks lack minerals and proteins and can give babies digestive issues. In rare emergency situations, whole cow’s milk can be given to infants over 6 months old, but parents and caregivers should consult with their child’s health care provider first.

Check smaller stores and drug stores; they may have more stock than big stores.

Search store websites before going in person and make sure to shop at reputable retailers or pharmacies.

Check food pantries, charitable organizations and others that may be able to help; WIC clinics can help connect people to local food pantries.

Buy only the formula needed in the immediate future and avoid stockpiling; this helps ensure other families have access to critical formula for their infants and allow manufacturers and retailers adequate time to restock shelves.

Work with health care providers to use Abbott’s Urgent Product Requests process to find specialty formulas.

Families with questions or concerns should contact their pediatrician or their WIC Clinic

More information is available on the DHS and Wisconsin WIC websites.

