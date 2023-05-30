Baby left for hours in hot car dies while parents attended Florida church, police say

A baby girl has died after she was left in a hot car on Sunday while her parents were at church in Palm Bay, Florida, according to police.

The Palm Bay Police Department said its officers responded to the 6100 block of Babcock Street at 1 p.m. Sunday after an 11-month-old infant was found unresponsive inside a vehicle.

Police said the infant was left inside the vehicle for approximately three hours. She was transported to the Palm Bay Community Hospital where she was declared dead.

"This is an unfortunate incident, and our condolences and prayers go out to the family," Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello said in a statement.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that the parents have not been charged.

Since 1990, over 1,000 kids have died in hot cars across the United States, according to KidsandCars.org, a website that provides information, resources, and preventative measures regarding hot car deaths.

It is the sixth child that has died in a hot car in 2023, according to the website.

According to their research, over 50% off hot car deaths involving children were because an adult unknowing left the child in the vehicle, according to reports.

According to the CDC, cars can become hot very quickly, sometimes rising nearly 20 degrees in a matter of minutes. Leaving a window open or cracked is not enough, according to the CDC.

Here are a few tips from the CDC: