Babies with congenital heart disease; WI woman's blankets offer comfort

About 25% of babies born with congenital heart disease will not see their first birthday. Now, a Hubertus woman is using comfort to raise awareness.

With every blanket Katherine Jansen packs up. Theo's memory is always present.

"Cozy goods for a good cause," Jansen said. "My sister's son, Theo, was born with congenital heart disease, and it's something that a lot of people don't know about."

Theo

After undergoing multiple open-heart surgeries and treatments, Theo passed away. He was only six months old.

"I felt completely helpless, and you just don't know how to help or what to do. I just wanted to provide her with the comfort of what I wish I could have," Jansen said.

Katherine Jansen

That is how "Cozy-Hearted" was born. Twenty-five percent of profits from the blankets go to Project Bubaloo, a local nonprofit Jansen is leading to spread awareness.

"We raised over $600,000 for congenital heart disease. So every donor dollar that we get goes directly to congenital heart disease – and we focus on funding research," Jansen said.

According to the Children's Heart Foundation, nearly one of 110 babies is born with congenital heart disease in the United States.

It is a cause that Andrea Shipbaugh loves supporting.

"I have one of every color," Shipbaugh said. "I've worked with the children firsthand at Project Bubaloo -- and it just makes you grateful and puts into perspective you can give back."

Andrea Shipbaugh

Meanwhile, Theo's imprint lives on.

"There's a lot of grateful families out there that feel comfort in knowing that they are not alone," Jansen said.

You can make a difference by donating to Project Bubaloo – helping to fund their mission and research grants dedicated to advancing the quality of care to those fighting congenital heart disease.