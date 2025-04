Avian flu identified in Sheboygan County poultry flock

article

The Brief Avian influenza (bird flu) has been identified in a poultry flock in Sheboygan County. The area has been quarantined, and the birds will not enter the food system. Risk to the general population is low, and farm workers are being monitored for symptoms.



The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1) in a commercial poultry flock in Sheboygan County.

According to DATCP, it and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) animal health officials are working together to respond to the incident. The affected premises have been quarantined to restrict the movement of poultry and poultry products.

Birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system.

H5N1 HPAI

What we know:

The H5N1 HPAI virus continues to circulate in both wild and domestic birds in North America since December 2021.

H5N1 HPAI viruses are highly contagious and often fatal to domestic poultry. Caused by influenza type A viruses, the disease varies in severity depending on the strain and species affected. The disease can be spread by contact with infected birds, commingling with wild birds or their droppings, equipment, or clothing worn by anyone working with the animals.

DATCP continues to urge all livestock owners to implement strong biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and herds from the disease. That includes washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to animals, and separating new additions to the flock or herd for at least 30 days. Poultry owners are asked, when possible, to keep their birds indoors.

Containing avian flu

What we know:

When HPAI H5N1 is diagnosed in a Wisconsin poultry flock, a control area is established within a 10-kilometer area around the infected premises, restricting movement on or off any premises with poultry. To help producers determine if their poultry are located within an active control area or surveillance zone, poultry owners are encouraged to use DATCP’s mapping tool.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Sheboygan County Public Health are monitoring exposed farm workers for symptoms. The risk to the public in Wisconsin remains low.

Prevention information for farm workers or others who have close contact with birds, dairy cows, or other relevant animals can be found under Protective Actions for People. Farm workers, businesses, and processors can request personal protective equipment (PPE) through the DHS emergency stockpile.

DATCP reminds Wisconsin livestock owners to register their premises. State law requires that all livestock owners register where their animals are kept. Registration helps animal health officials communicate with flock and herd owners during disease outbreaks.

To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, dairy cattle, or other animals, contact DATCP at 608-224-4872 (business hours) or 800-943-0003 (after hours and weekends). For updates on how the virus is affecting domestic birds in Wisconsin, and to find resources on protecting Wisconsin poultry, visit DATCP’s HPAI in Poultry webpage.

H5N1 in Other Species

What we know:

The HPAI H5N1 virus has continued to circulate in both wild and domestic birds in North America since December 2021.

Since that time, the H5N1 virus has also affected other species, including mammalian species. A specific genotype of H5N1 virus was first detected in dairy cattle earlier this year in Texas.

To date, Wisconsin has not identified an H5N1 infection in dairy herds in the state. DATCP continues to work with USDA to conduct testing for H5N1, encourage biosecurity, and provide resources to producers.

For updates on how the H5N1 virus is affecting dairy cattle across the country, and to find resources on protecting Wisconsin dairy cattle, visit DATCP’s H5N1 in Dairy Cattle webpage.