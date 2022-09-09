Autumn Harvest Fest open Saturdays & Sundays

Apple picking season has arrived Wisconsin and this weekend The Elegant Farmer will kick things off
Brian Kramp is in Mukwonago getting an early start to this weekend’s festivities.
Apple picking season has arrived Wisconsin and this weekend The Elegant Farmer will kick things off with a festival full of fun, food and of course, apples. Brian Kramp is in Mukwonago getting an early start to this weekend’s festivities.
The Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago is known for their award-winning Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag
Brian Kramp is in their apple orchard in Mukwonago where apples are ripe and ready to be picked.
Whether gourds, squash or pumpkins are your go to for Fall decorations, The Elegant Farmer has plenty to choose from
Brian Kramp is getting a jumpstart on Fall décor shopping at their Autumn Harvest Fest.
Looking for an old-fashioned, on-the-farm experience with some fun activities for the entire family?
The Elegant Farmer’s annual Autumn Harvest Fest kicks off tomorrow and Brian Kramp is getting a sneak peek at what to expect weekends through October 23th.
The Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago is known for their award-winning Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag
Brian Kramp is in Mukwonago where their apples are ripe and ready to be picked, baked and sold in their warm apple pies.
Whether you’re in The Elegant Farmer’s Farm Kitchen Bakery, Deli or Market there’s a good chance you’ll love the experience
Brian Kramp is in Mukwonago checking out what makes this fan favorite a must stop during the Fall.