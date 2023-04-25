Australian authorities make arrests following in-flight brawl

article

Australian authorities reportedly charged several people in connection to purported confrontations on a recent flight.

On the flight, two altercations involving a group allegedly occurred, with the first leading to the plane to make an emergency return to the airport, News.com.au reported, citing the Australian Federal Police and the Northern Territory Police. The second fight reportedly took place after it had departed again.

Police told news.com.au the on-flight incidents happened April 20. The plane was traveling to Groote Eylandt from Cairns at the time, according to the outlet.

One woman was taken off following the first alleged incident; three other people were taken into custody upon arrival in Groote Eylandt, per news.com.au. They all reportedly face at least three charges, though what the counts were vary by person.

News.com.au reported footage appeared to show an individual purportedly swinging a green-colored bottle during one of the commotions. A window on the inside of the plane at one point sustained damage, according to the outlet.

In 2022, the Australian Federal Police "responded to about 20,000 incidents at AFP-protected airports" across the country, according to a separate April press release about passenger behavior for the holidays.

FOX Business reached out to the Australian Federal Police for comment.

