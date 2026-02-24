Aurora Health Care eases masking, visitor policies, here's why

article

The Brief Aurora Health Care is lifting temporary masking mandates and visitor restrictions at all locations due to a decline in respiratory illnesses. Children ages 12 and under are again permitted to visit hospitals; however, anyone with a fever, rash, or respiratory symptoms is still asked to stay home. Masks remain optional but available, though they are still required for symptomatic patients and in high-risk areas clearly marked by hospital signage.



All Aurora Health Care locations are lifting temporary masking and visitor restrictions beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Mask, visit policies eased

What we know:

The restrictions have been in place since December. But officials said they are being eased because there has been a steady decrease in respiratory illness cases among patients and teammates.

Additionally, children 12 and under will again be able to visit area hospitals.

A news release says masks are optional and continue to be available for visitors. The following exceptions remain in place: Anyone with respiratory symptoms, fever or a rash should not visit and masking is required for all individuals in high-risk patient areas when indicated by signage and for symptomatic patients if outside their patient room.

Additionally, with recent measles cases in the area, anyone who is showing symptoms or suspects they may have been exposed to the virus should call ahead before visiting any hospitals or clinics to ensure additional patients are not exposed.