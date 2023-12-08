August homicide, Milwaukee police release suspect photo

article

Milwaukee police need your help in finding and identifying a suspect wanted in a shooting that happened back in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, near Highland and Water.

According to police, the suspect is described as an African American man who was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a blue shirt, blue jeans, and white and gray tennis shoes.

The victim was shot and killed during a robbery attempt and also involved in a vehicle crash.

If you have any information, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.