Milwaukee's 1st Asian Restaurant Week underway

The first-ever Asian Restaurant Week is underway in Milwaukee.

"If you want noodles or you want soup or you want fried, or you want rice or you want barbeque skewers or egg rolls," said Alexa Alfaro, co-founder of Meat on the Street and an ElevAsian member.

Dozens of Asian-cuisine businesses are being highlighted, and it's perfect timing; the month of May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

"We’re happy to highlight so many types of cuisine within our Asian culture, and I think that helps people realize how many different ethnicities make up the APPI community," Alfaro said.

Meat on the Street is one of the featured businesses. Alfaro hopes people will learn about Filipino culture through their cuisine, and said this is especially important during a time for social justice.

"Food is a big part of like family, and culture and memories, so being able to take food, use it as a medium, is important to me," said Alfaro.

So far, business is booming. Alfaro hopes the community will explore different cultures through food throughout the week.

"I hope that you take away a new dish that you love, where you’re like ‘I would have never ordered this, but I did and I love it,’" Alfaro said.

Asian Restaurant Week ends Saturday, May 22. For a full list of participating restaurants, visit elevasianwi.com

