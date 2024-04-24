Arrow found at Hartford park playground; police investigating

article

Hartford police are investigating an arrow that was found on a playground at Centennial Park.

Police said a person called in Tuesday evening, April 23, advising they were the one responsible for the arrow ending up at the playground. The person said they accidentally discharged their bow while target practicing at home, in proximity to the park.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It was originally called in just before 5:30 p.m. by a woman who said she heard a "ping" sound and a child who was playing on the playground had found the arrow.

The case remains under investigation.