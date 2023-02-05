Arnold Schwarzenegger hits bicyclist in West LA: officials

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash in West Los Angeles that left a bicyclist hospitalized Sunday, officials said.

File photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger on November 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Schwarzenegger allegedly hit the woman when made a left turn in front of his vehicle and Schwarzenegger didn't have time to stop, witnesses told TMZ.

LAPD officials said the bicyclist’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening and that no crime was committed.

The "Terminator" star reportedly took the injured woman's bicycle to a local shop to get fixed.

In January 2022, Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car crash in Brentwood.

City News Service contributed to this report.