Arnold Schwarzenegger donates $250K for tiny homes for homeless veterans in LA ahead of Christmas

"I’m really ecstatic. To me, this is the greatest Christmas gift!"

That's how Arnold Schwarzenegger described his emotions while standing inside a tiny home on the campus of the V.A. in West Los Angeles.

California's 38th Governor donated $250,000 to help the nonprofit Village for Vets purchase 25 homes.

They now house retired service members who had been living on the streets.

"It's been a life-saver for me," said veteran Bruce Henry Cooper.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

He personally thanked Schwarzenegger.

"He has not forgotten us. Not forgotten anybody," said Cooper.

FOX 11 anchor and The Issue Is host Elex Michaelson joined Schwarzenegger for an exclusive tour and interview on what was a rainy day in Los Angeles.

"It proves the point they are going through not just sunshine and wonderful weather," he said.

Rob Reynolds of AMVets agreed. He's a long-time advocate for the vets in West Los Angeles.

"They have electricity, they have heating and air conditioning, helps bring a little bit of pride back," Reynolds said.

Patrick Schwarzenegger joined his father for the visit. He passed out his new nutrition bar MOSH at a BBQ event to celebrate the vets.

"We owe everything to our veterans, they’ve sacrificed their lives, their family hoods for us and our freedom," Patrick Schwarzenegger said.

He continued: "Its the holidays, anything we can do to make other people’s week a little better and happier. It’s all good."

Arnold is grateful for the chance to give back.

"It makes me feel good I can give something back to this country that has given everything to me," he said.

For more information on tiny homes, click here.

Schwarzenegger discussed a series of topics for California's statewide political show, The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson. Among them: COVID, crime, California politics, and Christmas traditions.

"The Issue Is" debuts every Friday at 10:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Los Angeles and then airs throughout the state every weekend. For more information on the air times near you, click here.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.