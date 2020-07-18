Arizona mother and newborn beat COVID-19 together





PHOENIX -- While there is an increase of young adults testing positive for COVID-19, a story that's not often heard is that of children battling the disease.



For 3-month-old Elizabeth Jeckel, COVID-19 was the first illness she ever had, but she was able to fight it.



The past few months were tough for Elizabeth's mother, Roxanne Jeckel. Not only did she give birth in the middle of a global pandemic, but a couple of months later, she and Elizabeth both contracted COVID-19.



It’s a parent’s worst fear coming true.



"I had the thought that there was the possibility that she wouldn’t make it through," said Roxanne.



Elizabeth showed mild symptoms, so she didn’t have to go to the hospital. However, doctors were keeping track everyday.



"I barely slept, and it was constantly checking her every moment to make sure she’s breathing," said Roxanne.



Roxanne and Elizabeth remained on one side of the house, while her husband, Stephen, and Roxanne's three other kids were in quarantine on the other side.



"I just kept telling myself, like, this is going to be OK," said Roxanne. "We’re strong. We are going to get through it, and also, the love of my husband and other kids and my family, just knowing that I love them so much and I’m going to do everything that I can to fight this."



The family relied on texting and video calls for 2 weeks, and with Elizabeth being so young, the rest of the family was missing out on some of the little milestones.



"I’m like, she’s doing this, she is doing that," said Roxanne. "She's trying to roll over, so I was trying to be there for him as much because he was going through a rough time, too."



"For me, being a father to this beautiful little girl, it’s like, all I wanted to do was hold my little girl," said Stephen.



Stephen was able to do that on July 13, after Roxanne and Elizabeth were cleared to reunite with the rest of the family.



"There is no way that you can go through life and not appreciate your life a little bit more deeper than what you did before," said Stephen.



The Jeckels say they are just excited to go back to normal life in the house, and spend quality time together.