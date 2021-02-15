Expand / Collapse search

Argument leads to stabbing in downtown Milwaukee

Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened near N. Water Street and E. Michigan Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say the suspect was involved in an argument and when it escalated, he cut the victim with a knife.

The victim, a 58-year-old man from St. Francis, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, a 58-year-old man from Milwaukee was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days. 

