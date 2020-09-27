Argument leads to shooting near 29th and Capitol, 46-year-old injured

article

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 29th and W. Capitol Drive around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.

The victim was involved in an argument when the suspect fired several shots at the victim.

The victim, a 46-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.