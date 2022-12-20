Appleton and Keefe shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Dec. 20 near Appleton and Keefe. It happened around 1:14 a.m.
The 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.