Appleton and Congress shooting: Teen injured

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen severely injured near Appleton and Congress on the city's northwest side shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.

The victim, a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The suspect shot from their car into another car, striking the victim in the head.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.