Apple Watch saves unconscious man by calling 911 after he fell off electric bike

A man's Apple Watch is being credited for saving an unconscious man by calling 911 after he fell off of an electric bike in Hermosa Beach, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the Hermosa Beach Police Department, on Jan. 22 around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of 29th Street after an Apple Watch initiated an emergency 911 call and advised, "Owner of this watch has taken a hard fall."

RELATED: Apple Watch saves Arizona woman’s life: ‘Call your doctor immediately’

When officers arrived, they located the unconscious man lying in the roadway. The man was next to his electric bicycle and bleeding profusely from his head, police said. The man was treated on-scene by officers and transported to a local hospital for additional medical treatment and was ultimately released several days later.

Police said the incident appeared to be a solo-electric bicycle accident, but noted that posts circulating on social media claimed that the incident was a crime or an attack. Hermosa Beach Police did not specify what, specifically, the posts on social media claimed.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was urged to contact Detective Sergeant Cahalan 310-318-0360 or by email at ecahalan@hermosabeach.gov.

This isn't the first time an Apple Watch has been credited for saving someone's life. In 2021, a woman from Arizona was told by her Apple Watch to "call your doctor immediately" after it determined her heart rate was at 174.

"I’m glad I reacted so quickly because it was life-threatening," Yolie De Leon said at the time.

In Sept. 2020, Apple released a video titled "Apple Watch – The Device That Saved Me" featuring stories from people who wear the watch on their wrist.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.