Apple posts net sales decrease for third quarter in a row

The tech giant, led by CEO Tim Cook , said its products and services brought in a total of $81.8 billion in net sales in the third quarter, falling 1.4% compared to the $82.96 billion in the same three-month period in 2022. Refinitiv analysts had projected $81.69 billion.

Apple’s first and second quarters , released in February and May, respectively, previously showed year-over-year declines in overall net sales. For the first quarter, it was a 5.5% decrease while the second’s was 2.5%.

For the third-quarter, iPhones generated net sales of $39.67 billion, somewhat below Refinitiv estimates of $39.91 billion. On an annual basis, they fell 2.4%, according to Apple.

Cook noted in a statement that the tech giant "saw continued strength in emerging markets thanks to robust sales of iPhone."

Two of its other product-related categories – iPad and Wearables, Home and Accessories – also did not surpass analyst expectations, with the former generating $5.79 billion in net sales and the latter doing $8.28 billion. Mac’s $6.84 billion in quarterly net sales, however, did.

Apple "had an all-time revenue record" for its Services segment, according to Cook. It previously said that about the first and second quarters.

Net sales for the segment rose 8.2% from last year’s third quarter, hitting $21.21 billion. The tech giant’s CEO said that feat was "driven by over 1 billion paid subscriptions."

Refinitiv analysts had estimated the segment would generate $20.76 billion.

Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter, at $1.26, rose six cents from the same time frame last year. That, too, was above the $1.19 that analysts had anticipated.

