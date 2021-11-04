Antigo homicide suspect arrested in Racine County

A person of interest in a homicide in Antigo, Wisconsin has been located and taken into custody. Derek Goplin, 38, was taken into custody on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Authorities say on Monday morning, Nov. 1, Antigo police responded to a residence for a welfare check. An individual was found deceased inside -- the victim died from apparent stab wounds. Officials have since identified the victim as 63-year-old Susan Reese of Antigo.

Authorities identified Derek Goplin as a person of interest in the case.

According to officials, on Nov. 3, at 7:14 p.m. officers from the City of Burlington Police Department were notified that Antigo homicide suspect, Derek Goplin, was dropped off in the area of the Aurora Medical Center of Burlington.

Officers located Derek, established his identity, and confirmed he had a warrant for his arrest out of the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree reckless homicide. Derek Goblin was placed under arrest and transported to the Racine County Jail.