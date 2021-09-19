Amid vaccine mandates, COVID testing company works with employers

Get vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 at work. More than a week after President Joe Biden announced new vaccine mandates, employers are trying to figure out what it means for them.

Vault Health has been providing at-home testing for the state for nearly a year. The company is now working with employers as vaccine mandates and testing ramp up.

It is a huge undertaking that could soon become reality. President Biden announced vaccine mandates for companies with 100 employees or more and weekly testing for those who don't get the shots.

"This obviously presents a fairly significant logistical and HR challenge to employers, but Vault really is set up to help," said Jason Feldman, Vault Health CEO.

Vault Health has been the provider of at-home COVID-19 tests for the state of Wisconsin for nearly a year. The company is now taking on new challenges.

"As testing has now almost more than tripled in the last month, we’re working with over 2,000 employers on programs just like this," said Feldman.

The company is working with employers to figure out who is vaccinated and who needs to be tested.

"We take the responsibility for the employer, protecting HIPAA information, keeping it all confidential, but making sure that everyone who comes to work is either vaccinated or safe from COVID," said Feldman.

The mandate comes as hospitals, area businesses, the school district, Milwaukee county and city already have vaccine requirements.





"We're doing this because we have an obligation to provide a safe workplace for all of our employees and a vaccinated workforce is part of that," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

"There’s plenty of capacity to take care of everybody," said Feldman.