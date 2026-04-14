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The Brief A Pewaukee boy hopes to earn the title "America's Favorite Student." Aiden Remiker is in fourth grade and said he loves school, especially history. The competition winner gets $20,000 and a tour of The Planetary Society's HQ.



A Pewaukee boy hopes to earn the title "America's Favorite Student" – and you can help make it happen.

Local perspective:

Aiden Remiker is a fourth-grader at Horizon Elementary School. He said he loves school, especially history.

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"Anyone has any questions about history, in the school or class, they just ask me," he said.

What you can do:

If you want to support Aiden, you can vote online each day. Remiker's mom entered him into the contest, and he's currently leading his division.

"Each week, they narrow down students – they started with a whole bunch in his group," said Allie Remiker. "Started with the Top 20, and this week we’re working on being in the top five. After next week’s cut, it will just be the top student from the group."

What's next:

The winner gets $20,000 to go toward their education, a well as a tour of The Planetary Society's headquarters in California with Bill Nye and others.

The winner will be announced on June 5.