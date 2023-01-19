American Red Cross; blood donation opportunities Jan. 19-31

article

Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.

Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to donate. To book a time to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

In partnership with the National Football League (NFL), those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 31, 2023, will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona*, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 19-31

Dodge

Beaver Dam

1/24/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St

1/26/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Dr

Fox Lake

1/31/2023: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street

Horicon

2/8/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St

Iron Ridge

2/13/2023: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Lomira

2/6/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST

Rubicon

2/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Honor Intermediate School, N3501 Cty Hwy P

Waupun

2/10/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 900 W Main St

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

1/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

1/24/2023: 1:15 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

1/26/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

2/6/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fort Atkinson Armory, 420 Bark River Dr

Jefferson

2/16/2023: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

Johnson Creek

1/24/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

2/2/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

2/7/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

2/1/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N Monroe St

Watertown

1/30/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

1/31/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

2/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

_______________

Kenosha

Salem

2/17/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Salem Grade School, 8828 Antioch Rd

_______________

Milwaukee

Cudahy

1/30/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave

Greendale

1/20/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

1/25/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., College Park Elementary, 5701 W College Ave

2/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

1/24/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W. Kilbourn

1/25/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

2/2/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Adalbert Parish and School Milwaukee, 1913 W Becher St

2/3/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave

2/6/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch - Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd

2/9/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UWM Union, 2200 E Kenwood Blvd.

2/10/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

2/14/2023: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St

Oak Creek

1/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Discover Church, 7311 S 13th Street

South Milwaukee

1/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Milwaukee Police Department, 2424 15th ave

West Allis

2/8/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

1/19/2023: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

Port Washington

1/21/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave

_______________

Racine

Burlington

1/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St

Racine

2/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Rd

Waterford

2/16/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Legacy Realty Group, 401 N Milwaukee St #1

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

2/7/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Elkhart Lake

1/25/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St

Oostburg

2/2/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave

Plymouth

2/16/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Amore Banquet Hall, 18 W Mill St.

Sheboygan

1/19/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Memorial Post 9156, 552 S Evans St

1/20/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/10/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Elkhorn

2/8/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Elkhorn Area High School, 482 E Geneva St

Lake Geneva

1/20/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road

2/10/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

_______________

Washington

West Bend

1/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.

2/1/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

2/1/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

2/7/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 301 N University Dr

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

1/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ridgewood Church, 2720 Lilly Road

1/23/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street

1/26/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

2/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 13445 W Hampton Rd

2/7/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

2/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Herzing University, 15895 W. Bluemound Road

2/17/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Karate America, 2205 North Calhoun #7

Hartland

1/19/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive

Lannon

1/25/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Twelve29, 19967 W. Main St.

Menomonee Falls

1/27/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

Mukwonago

1/23/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

2/15/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mukwonago YMCA, 245 E Wolf Run

Muskego

2/15/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Muskego High School, W183 S8750 Racine Ave

Nashotah

1/24/2023: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

1/31/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

2/13/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., OAW Indoor Sports Complex, 5330 S Racine Ave

Oconomowoc

1/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oconomowoc Community Center, 220 W Wisconsin Ave

2/3/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

2/9/2023: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Etcetera Bar and Grill, 118 East Wisconsin Avenue

Pewaukee

1/19/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/26/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/2/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/9/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/16/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

2/17/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hamilton High School, W220 N6151 Town Line Rd

Waukesha

2/3/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue

2/14/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carroll University, 210 N. Grand Avenue