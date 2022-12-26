American Red Cross; blood donation opportunities Dec. 26 - Jan. 2

article

As the final holiday rush arrives, the American Red Cross asks donors to shake up their holiday plans and give blood or platelets now and throughout the end of the year.

The Red Cross is asking eligible donors to give blood or platelets to help offset the weather-related shortfall in donations after the recent winter storm. Severe winter weather affected donor turnout and forced the cancellation of Red Cross blood drives locally and nationally, and blood donors of all types are needed to replenish the blood supply. For those in storm affected areas, please come out to donate when travel is safe. For those in unaffected areas, please help restock the blood shelves for patients now.

It’s important for donors − especially type O blood donors and platelet donors − to give now to ensure hospitals have the blood they need into the new year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, all who come to give Dec. 16-Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 26-Jan. 2

Dodge

Beaver Dam

1/9/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

1/10/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Juneau

1/18/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave

Randolph

1/9/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., First Reformed Church, 406 S. High St.

Watertown

1/16/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R

Waupun

1/5/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

12/30/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

1/12/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond Du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.

Mount Calvary

1/14/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street

Rosendale

1/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

1/16/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1865, 6618 39th ave

_______________

Milwaukee

Franklin

1/3/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Greendale

12/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southridge Mall, 5300 S 76th St.

12/27/2022: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., Southridge Mall, 5300 S 76th St.

1/20/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

1/4/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

1/9/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

1/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

Oak Creek

1/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Creek West Middle School, 8401 S 13th St

Whitefish Bay

1/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Church Episcopal, 5655 N. Lake Dr.

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

1/19/2023: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

Fredonia

12/30/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Mequon

1/4/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Frank L Weyenberg Library, 11345 N Cedarburg Rd.

Port Washington

1/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

Saukville

1/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St

_______________

Racine

Racine

1/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd

_______________

Sheboygan

Plymouth

1/12/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

12/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/6/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/13/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/19/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Memorial Post 9156, 552 S Evans St

1/20/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Sheboygan Falls

1/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

12/30/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

East Troy

1/16/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Lake Geneva

1/20/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road

Sharon

1/3/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St

Whitewater

1/6/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

_______________

Washington

Germantown

12/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd

Jackson

1/3/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

1/18/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

West Bend

1/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

12/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd

1/4/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd

1/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

1/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ridgewood Church, 2720 Lilly Road

Hartland

12/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Parish & School, 313 Circle Drive

12/30/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

1/19/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive

Menomonee Falls

1/9/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

12/28/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

12/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tess Corners Fire Station #3 on Janesville, S76 W17858 Janesville Road

New Berlin

12/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

1/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

Oconomowoc

1/4/2023: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.

1/18/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., SteelTank Brewing Co, 1225 Robruck Drive, Unit A

Pewaukee

12/28/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Queen of Apostles Church, N35W23360 Capitol Drive

12/29/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/5/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

1/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DaySpring Church and Schools, N14W29489 Silvernail Rd.

1/19/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

1/3/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Wales

1/13/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kettle Moraine High School, 349 N Oak Crest Dr

Waukesha

1/7/2023: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Waukesha Elks Lodge, 2301 Springdale Rd

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.