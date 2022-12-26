American Red Cross; blood donation opportunities Dec. 26 - Jan. 2
MILWAUKEE - As the final holiday rush arrives, the American Red Cross asks donors to shake up their holiday plans and give blood or platelets now and throughout the end of the year.
The Red Cross is asking eligible donors to give blood or platelets to help offset the weather-related shortfall in donations after the recent winter storm. Severe winter weather affected donor turnout and forced the cancellation of Red Cross blood drives locally and nationally, and blood donors of all types are needed to replenish the blood supply. For those in storm affected areas, please come out to donate when travel is safe. For those in unaffected areas, please help restock the blood shelves for patients now.
It’s important for donors − especially type O blood donors and platelet donors − to give now to ensure hospitals have the blood they need into the new year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you, all who come to give Dec. 16-Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 26-Jan. 2
Dodge
Beaver Dam
1/9/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
1/10/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St
Juneau
1/18/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave
Randolph
1/9/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., First Reformed Church, 406 S. High St.
Watertown
1/16/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R
Waupun
1/5/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Rd
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
12/30/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr
1/12/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fond Du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.
Mount Calvary
1/14/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street
Rosendale
1/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
1/16/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1865, 6618 39th ave
_______________
Milwaukee
Franklin
1/3/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road
Greendale
12/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southridge Mall, 5300 S 76th St.
12/27/2022: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., Southridge Mall, 5300 S 76th St.
1/20/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St
Milwaukee
1/4/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St
1/9/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave
1/17/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive
Oak Creek
1/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Creek West Middle School, 8401 S 13th St
Whitefish Bay
1/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Church Episcopal, 5655 N. Lake Dr.
_______________
Ozaukee
Cedarburg
1/19/2023: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd
Fredonia
12/30/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
Mequon
1/4/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Frank L Weyenberg Library, 11345 N Cedarburg Rd.
Port Washington
1/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St
Saukville
1/6/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., A Place to Be Spirituality Center, 166 W Dekora St
_______________
Racine
Racine
1/13/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S Green Bay Rd
_______________
Sheboygan
Plymouth
1/12/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd
Sheboygan
12/30/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
1/6/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
1/13/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
1/19/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Memorial Post 9156, 552 S Evans St
1/20/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
Sheboygan Falls
1/12/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Berkshire Community Gym, 101 School St.
_______________
Walworth
Delavan
12/30/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva
East Troy
1/16/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20
Lake Geneva
1/20/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road
Sharon
1/3/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St
Whitewater
1/6/2023: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street
_______________
Washington
Germantown
12/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Boniface Parish, W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd
Jackson
1/3/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd
1/18/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
West Bend
1/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
12/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Brookfield, 2100 N Calhoun Rd
1/4/2023: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield East High School, 3305 North Lilly Rd
1/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101
1/20/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ridgewood Church, 2720 Lilly Road
Hartland
12/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Parish & School, 313 Circle Drive
12/30/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave
1/19/2023: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive
Menomonee Falls
1/9/2023: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St
Mukwonago
12/28/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St
Muskego
12/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tess Corners Fire Station #3 on Janesville, S76 W17858 Janesville Road
New Berlin
12/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
1/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln
Oconomowoc
1/4/2023: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Western Lakes Fire District Station 6 Stone Bank, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.
1/18/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., SteelTank Brewing Co, 1225 Robruck Drive, Unit A
Pewaukee
12/28/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Queen of Apostles Church, N35W23360 Capitol Drive
12/29/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
1/5/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
1/5/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802
1/10/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., DaySpring Church and Schools, N14W29489 Silvernail Rd.
1/19/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Summit
1/3/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road
Wales
1/13/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kettle Moraine High School, 349 N Oak Crest Dr
Waukesha
1/7/2023: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Waukesha Elks Lodge, 2301 Springdale Rd
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.