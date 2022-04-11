Expand / Collapse search

American Family Field: Opening day preparations underway

The Milwaukee Brewers are ready to welcome to American Family Field for opening day on Thursday, April 14. On Monday, as part of a week of previews to the big game, the Brewers are showing off new features fans will can check out.

On Monday, as part of a week of previews to the big game, the Brewers are showing off the new Potawatomi Gate (the right-field gate next to the Brewers front office entrance) and Cream City Cocktail Bar.

