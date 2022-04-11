American Family Field: Opening day preparations underway

Baseball is back and the Milwaukee Brewers are ready to welcome to American Family Field for opening day on Thursday, April 14.

On Monday, as part of a week of previews to the big game, the Brewers are showing off the new Potawatomi Gate (the right-field gate next to the Brewers front office entrance) and Cream City Cocktail Bar.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

American Family Field