American Family Field menu grows; includes brisket burger, dirty soda

The Brief The culinary roster at American Family Field adds four new local favorites. Featured newcomers include the smoked brisket burger, "dirty sodas," and specialty chicken tenders. Fans can also find iconic Wisconsin State Fair treats like cream puffs and nachos on a stick at the ballpark.



Opening day for the Milwaukee Brewers is set for Thursday, March 26. For many, it's not just the game that's drawing fans to American Family Field. It's also the food.

New on the ballpark menu

What we know:

The team revealed on Friday, March 20, some new items for baseball fans attending games in 2026.

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Lauren Kadlec's food truck, K&L's BBQ, has been added to the culinary roster.

"All of the emotions. It’s been exciting, nervous, it’s been a very quick process," said Kadlec. "The smoked brisket burger is the burger that’s ruined all burgers for me."

K&L is one of four new vendors bringing new flavors to American Family Field this season.

Gabriella Grant is the co-owner of Bebe Zito. After seven months at 3rd Street Market Hall in downtown Milwaukee, her business is now offering its chicken tenders and dirty sodas to Brewers fans.

"This is different. This is like a huge stage to really present what it is, what we do to people from all over," said Grant.

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Brewers fans will also be able to get a taste of the state fair with nachos on a stick and cream puffs.