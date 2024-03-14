American Family Field jobs; seasonal, part-time workers needed

article

Here's your chance to be a part of the team at American Family Field.

Delaware North Sportservice, the food and beverage partner for the Milwaukee Brewers, is hosting two in-person hiring events for part-time and seasonal positions for the 2024 Brewers season at American Family Field.

The events will take place on Monday, March 18 and Monday, March 25 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard at American Family Field.

J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard at American Family Field

Open positions include supervisors, concession stand attendants, vendors, in-seat runners, warehouse porters and more.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Additionally, interviews will take place for part-time positions at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard. People can apply online prior to attending the in-person hiring event by visiting their website.

You can enter through the left-field entrance of the ballpark.

American Family Field as seen from SKYFOX

Interested people must be highly motivated and customer-oriented. Successful candidates will get numerous benefits, including flexible scheduling, free meals and parking, the chance to work with friends and family, career advancement opportunities, and much more.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

More opportunities and answers to commonly asked questions can be found at the Delaware North website.