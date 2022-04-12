American Family Field food options: What's new for 2022?

We all know a trip to American Family Field to see the Milwaukee Brewers in action also means tempting your taste buds with uniquely baseball food.

There are brats, nachos, peanuts, and beer. But what's new for 2022? The Brewers shared some new options for the season during a media event on Tuesday, April 12.

Fans will find rebranded concession stands and new menu offerings throughout American Family Field including Specialty Sausages powered by Blue’s Egg; Burgers powered by Story Hill BKC; Chicken Sandwich & Tenders powered by Maxie’s; Topped Hot Dogs powered by Story Hill BKC and Nachos powered by Blue’s Egg.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Specialty Sausages powered by Blue’s Egg feature three options: Johnsonville Ultimate Bratwurst, Johnsonville Tipsy Polish Sausage, and the Johnsonville Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich – chorizo sausage strips, egg, American cheese, cilantro and Come Back! sauce on brioche. Further, the Italian Beef Stands will feature the Johnsonville Italian Sausage smothered with sweet peppers, giardiniera and mozzarella cheese. With the addition of the Johnsonville Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich, all five of the Famous Racing Sausages are now represented on the menu.

All of the Burgers powered by Story Hill BKC feature double patty beef burgers and are cooked fresh from Wisconsin born and raised cattle. Fans can choose between the Double Story Burger, the Bacon Story Burger and the Peppered Brandy Burger, the latter offering a delicious combination of Swiss cheese, caramelized brandy onions and peppercorn mayo on a brioche bun.

Chicken powered by Maxie’s offers two tasty options with a Fried Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich with crisp sliced pickles, American cheese and Come Back! sauce on a brioche bun; and Hand Dropped Chicken Tenders served with Come Back! sauce.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The four new Topped Hot Dogs powered by Story Hill BKC are not only creatively named but also pack a delicious punch of flavors. Wisconsin On My Mind embraces Wisconsin favorites and includes sharp cheddar, fried cheese curds, mild cheddar and ranch dressing. The Chili Cheese Dog serves up a zesty chili with cheddar, sour cream and scallions. The Badger State Dog showcases sharp cheddar, tater tots, cranberry jalapeño ketchup and chopped bacon. The heavy-hitter Dog n’ Brat Show features Johnsonville Brat Strips, apple-onion braised sauerkraut, spicy Dusseldorf mustard and Sargento® cheese sauce.

Fans can also enjoy new options at the Nachos powered by Blue’s Egg stands located throughout the ballpark. The nachos can be topped with beef, locally sourced from Wisconsin born and raised cattle, or chicken, fire-braised and drizzled with salsa verde. Select stands on the Field and Loge Levels will also feature ImpossibleTM beef, made in-house by the culinary team. The ever-popular Bratcho, a combination of beef and bratwurst on nachos, will remain on the menu.

The culinary team at American Family Field has also added a Sargento Grilled Cheese portable with three varieties of cheesy sandwiches, available on the Field and Terrace Levels. A new concept, Bacon! by Nueske’s, will be welcomed by bacon lovers everywhere. Fans can get their bacon fix on the Loge Level, near section 216, with the ability to purchase slices of bacon cooked to perfection, a bacon wrapped sausage and a bacon omelet.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Working with local purveyors and partners as much as possible is an important goal for the Brewers. Fans will continue to see and taste local food throughout American Family Field from recognizable providers such as:

Melotte Meats

Badger Popcorn

Brakebush Chicken

Colectivo Coffee

Classy Girl

Heavenly Roasted Nuts

Ian’s Pizza

Johnsonville Sausages

Milwaukee Pretzel Company

Nueske’s Bacon

Rishi Tea

Sargento Cheese (and Cheese Curds)

Simma’s Bakery

As previously announced, fans will note several new self-checkout point-of-sale units throughout the ballpark, making grab-n-go options more plentiful. Further, the ballpark’s concourses will be fitted with 10 new Marketplaces, including a larger location in the home plate area on the Terrace Level named Barrelman’s Marketplace. All Marketplaces showcase a wide variety of packaged beverages as well as popular ballpark snacks.