American Family Field alcohol sales; Brewers to end after 7th inning

article

The Milwaukee Brewers are reversing course on a policy to end alcohol sales after the eighth inning. The team is now returning to the previous policy – which was no alcohol sales after the seventh inning.

The Brewers were one of at least five teams in the majors to extend alcohol sales past the traditional seventh-inning cutoff. The other teams included the Twins, Astros, Diamondbacks, and Rangers.

Alcohol sales will now be cut off at the end of the seventh inning starting with Monday night’s series opener against the Dodgers at American Family Field.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Because it’s late in the game, the sale of alcohol and all concessions drops off a cliff once you get to the eighth inning. The amount of sales we were experiencing was just not significant," said Brewers spokesperson Tyler Barnes, in an article on the Brewers' website.

In the end, the Brewers are opting to err on the side of caution and practicality.

Reaction

Ryan Strnad, lobbyist for Drinks In The Seats and an American Family Field beer vendor.

"It is unfair not only to the commissioned & tipped alcohol servers at the stadium, but to the paying & responsible fans who usually plan ahead for their alcohol consumption."