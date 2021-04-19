Expand / Collapse search

American Airlines resumes nonstop service between Milwaukee and Miami

MILWAUKEE - After successfully flying the route this past winter, American Airlines is resuming its Saturday nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and Miami International Airport (MIA) on June 5. 

The flights will be offered every Saturday from June 5 – August 14, 2021 and November 13, 2021 – March 22, 2022.

"Miami is a popular year-round vacation destination and is a great jumping-off point for visiting the Florida Keys, so I’m pleased that American Airlines is resuming this service," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. "This is a perfect case of ‘use it or lose it’. Thanks to more Wisconsin travelers choosing MKE and booking the flight over the winter, American is responding to demand from Milwaukee by bringing this service back to MKE."

The flights will be operated with WiFi-equipped Embraer E-175 aircraft, featuring 12 First, 20 Main Cabin Extra, and 44 Main Cabin seats. Tickets are available for purchase now on AA.com and the American Airlines app.

