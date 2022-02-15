American Airlines employee stabs co-worker in Boston airport, police say

An American Airlines employee stabbed a co-worker at Boston Logan International Airport following a dispute between the pair, authorities said Tuesday.

Kenrick Smith, 34, of Leominster, was arraigned hours later at the East Boston District Court, Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. on the ramp side of Terminal B, authorities said.

Smith and an unidentified 38-year-old employee had gotten into a physical confrontation that ended with the victim being stabbed with a multi-use tool, police said. The victim was alert and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith was arrested at the terminal and booked at the Logan Airport Barracks.

"Evidence suggests the stabbing was solely the result of the dispute between the two men and that the safety of the public and other employees was not threatened," Procopio said.

In a statement to Fox News, American Airlines said it was aware of the alleged attack.

"We are aware of an incident that occurred this morning at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) involving two American Airlines team members and are working closely with law enforcement to assist in their investigation," the statement read.

