Amber Alert for children ages 1, 2 missing from Milwaukee

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday, April 4 for a 2-year-old and 1-year-old missing from Milwaukee.

Winter Harbour and Safari Harbour were last seen on N. 13th Street in Milwaukee.

They could be with Darrell Harbour, 36, of Milwaukee.

Police said he's believed to be armed, injured the children's mother and fled in the victim's vehicle with his children.

They could be in a 2007 Chevy Impala sedan, maroon in color, with license plate number AHA-8816.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.