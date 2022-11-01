Expand / Collapse search

Altercation near Milwaukee high school; 6 teens, 1 adult in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an altercation that took place near Vincent High School on N. Granville Road on Monday, Oct. 31. 

Officials say the altercation happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday. 

Multiple persons were taken into custody – including the following:

  • 14-year-old Milwaukee girl
  • 15-year-old Milwaukee girl
  • 16-year-old Milwaukee girl
  • 16-year-old Milwaukee boy
  • 16-year-old Milwaukee girl
  • 17-year-old Milwaukee girl
  • 36-year-old Milwaukee woman

Milwaukee police say charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review. 