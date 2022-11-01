Altercation near Milwaukee high school; 6 teens, 1 adult in custody

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an altercation that took place near Vincent High School on N. Granville Road on Monday, Oct. 31.

Officials say the altercation happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Multiple persons were taken into custody – including the following:

14-year-old Milwaukee girl

15-year-old Milwaukee girl

16-year-old Milwaukee girl

16-year-old Milwaukee boy

16-year-old Milwaukee girl

17-year-old Milwaukee girl

36-year-old Milwaukee woman

Milwaukee police say charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.