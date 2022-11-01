Altercation near Milwaukee high school; 6 teens, 1 adult in custody
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an altercation that took place near Vincent High School on N. Granville Road on Monday, Oct. 31.
Officials say the altercation happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Multiple persons were taken into custody – including the following:
- 14-year-old Milwaukee girl
- 15-year-old Milwaukee girl
- 16-year-old Milwaukee girl
- 16-year-old Milwaukee boy
- 16-year-old Milwaukee girl
- 17-year-old Milwaukee girl
- 36-year-old Milwaukee woman
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Milwaukee police say charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.