Almost 500 pounds of pot found at Detroit border crossing

article

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Thursday that it seized nearly 500 pounds of marijuana as it came into Detroit on Monday.

Despite the Canada-United States border being closed indefinitely due to COVID-19, the CBP is still finding things attempted to be smuggled into the country. The most recent was found at the Forst Street Cargo Facility where 450 pounds of pot was found hidden in a tractor-trailer.

According to CBP, the trailer listed its shipment as peat moss but an x-ray scan revealed that what was inside didn't match. Once authorities got a look inside the truck, they found 450 pounds of marijuana hidden in 13 Home Depot boxes, along with legitimate cargo.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents seized 450 pounds of marijuana on Monday, Nov. 30, in Detroit.

Additionally, edible gummies were found in the cab of the truck. Authorities said that was for personal use.

The drugs were seized, as was the truck and trailer, and a $5,000 penalty was assessed.

Advertisement

The driver was denied entry and sent back to Canada.

“Our multi-layered approach to border security has prevented yet another substantial load of drugs from entering the United States and poisoning our communities,” said Port Director Devin Chamberlain. “The vigilance and expertise of the officers involved, along with the diligence of our canine partners, is commendable.”

CBP said it has seen a significant increase in illegal drugs seized since essential travel restrictions were enacted. To date, over 10,000 pounds of pot has been seized at ports of entry across the state.