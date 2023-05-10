Expand / Collapse search

Wild video shows alligator roaming Florida stormwater pipe

Alligator found in Oviedo storm pipe

ORLANDO, Fla. - While investigating a series of potholes on a Florida roadway, crews discovered an alligator in a stormwater pipe.

A spokesperson for the City of Oviedo said crews placed a four-wheel robotic camera in the pipes at Lockwood Boulevard near Riverside to investigate issues under the roadway when they came across the reptile. 

At first, they thought it was a toad. As the camera got closer to its two glowing eyes and they saw its long tail, they immediately realized it was an alligator.

Crews followed the 5-foot gator through the pipes with the robotic camera until the camera got stuck on an indentation and the gator wandered off. 

City officials shared the video as a reminder to not play in stormwater pipes. 