Alice Cooper: BMO Harris Pavilion concert date set for Oct. 1
MILWAUKEE - Alice Cooper is making a stop in Milwaukee as part of his upcoming autumn tour with special guest KISS guitarist Ace Frehley.
Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is slated to rock the BMO Harris Pavilion on Milwaukee's lakefront on Friday, Oct. 1
Pre-sale tickets are available Tuesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Venue and radio pre-sales are set for Wednesday, May 19 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale is set for Friday, May 21 at 2 p.m. local time.
Learn more about securing Alice Cooper concert tickets.
