Alexis Patterson missing case; new age-progressed photo released

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The Brief The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a new age-progressed photo of Alexis Patterson. Patterson was 7 years old when she disappeared in Milwaukee while heading to Hi-Mount Community School. She was last seen in May 2002, and the new photo shows what she may look like at 31 years old.



A new age-progressed photo has been released showing what Alexis Patterson may look like today, over two decades after the Milwaukee girl disappeared.

What we know:

This week marks 24 years since Alexis Patterson went missing.

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The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the new age-progressed image. She would now be 31.

The backstory:

Patterson is listed as missing since May 3, 2002, from Milwaukee.

She was 7 years old when she was walking with her stepfather to Hi-Mount Community School. Her stepfather watched her cross the street, and that was the last time she was seen.

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At the time, Patterson was wearing a red hooded jacket with gray stripes, a purple shirt, blue jeans and white Nike tennis shoes. She also has a scar under her right eye and a bump on her left pinky finger.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s 24-hour call center at 1-800-843-5678.

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