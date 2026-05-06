Alexis Patterson missing case; new age-progressed photo released
MILWAUKEE - A new age-progressed photo has been released showing what Alexis Patterson may look like today, over two decades after the Milwaukee girl disappeared.
What we know:
This week marks 24 years since Alexis Patterson went missing.
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The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the new age-progressed image. She would now be 31.
The backstory:
Patterson is listed as missing since May 3, 2002, from Milwaukee.
She was 7 years old when she was walking with her stepfather to Hi-Mount Community School. Her stepfather watched her cross the street, and that was the last time she was seen.
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At the time, Patterson was wearing a red hooded jacket with gray stripes, a purple shirt, blue jeans and white Nike tennis shoes. She also has a scar under her right eye and a bump on her left pinky finger.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s 24-hour call center at 1-800-843-5678.
The Source: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's website and prior FOX6 coverage were utilized for this report.