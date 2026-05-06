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Alexis Patterson missing case; new age-progressed photo released

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Published  May 6, 2026 8:44pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Alexis Patterson

The Brief

    • The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a new age-progressed photo of Alexis Patterson.
    • Patterson was 7 years old when she disappeared in Milwaukee while heading to Hi-Mount Community School.
    • She was last seen in May 2002, and the new photo shows what she may look like at 31 years old.

MILWAUKEE - A new age-progressed photo has been released showing what Alexis Patterson may look like today, over two decades after the Milwaukee girl disappeared.

What we know:

This week marks 24 years since Alexis Patterson went missing.

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The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the new age-progressed image. She would now be 31.

The backstory:

Patterson is listed as missing since May 3, 2002, from Milwaukee. 

She was 7 years old when she was walking with her stepfather to Hi-Mount Community School. Her stepfather watched her cross the street, and that was the last time she was seen.

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At the time, Patterson was wearing a red hooded jacket with gray stripes, a purple shirt, blue jeans and white Nike tennis shoes. She also has a scar under her right eye and a bump on her left pinky finger.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s 24-hour call center at 1-800-843-5678.

Related

Milwaukee's Alexis Patterson missing 20 years, mom believes she's alive
article

Milwaukee's Alexis Patterson missing 20 years, mom believes she's alive

Twenty years later, Alexis Patterson's mother and family are holding onto hope she will return home. The 7-year-old Milwaukee girl went missing after walking to school with her stepfather in 2002.

The Source: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's website and prior FOX6 coverage were utilized for this report.

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