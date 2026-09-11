Aircraft fuselage falls off trailer on US 151 in Dodge County

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The Brief An aircraft fuselage fell off a trailer on US Highway 151 in Dodge County on Friday. The fuselage came to rest in the highway median. The highway remained open while it was being removed.



It was an unusual sight for some drivers on US Highway 151 in Dodge County on Friday as an airplane fell off a trailer and went into the median.

Plane fuselage in the median

What we know:

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, at about 4:21 p.m. deputies responded to a traffic complaint on US Highway 151 near Oakwood Road in the Town of Trenton for an airplane fuselage in the media.

The airplane was being transported by truck/trailer when the straps securing it to the trailer failed and the airplane slid off the trailer and came to rest in the median.

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The airplane did not crash or need to make an emergency landing, as it had neither an engine nor wings. No other vehicles were struck.

US Highway 151 remained open while the plane was being removed.