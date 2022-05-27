Milwaukee man charged, aimed gun at officer: prosecutors

article

A Milwaukee man is charged with six counts stemming from a reckless driving and weapons-related incident on May 19.

Prosecutors say Antonio Carter, 19, aimed a gun at an officer during an incident that ultimately ended with a police chase and crash on the city's north side.

37th and Wright

Around 6 p.m. on May 19, an officer was talking to residents in the area of 37th and Wright because the block had "consistent issues" with the "Kia Boys," a criminal complaint states. The Kia Boys are a group of juveniles involved in stealing cars, oftentimes Kias, and shooting guns across the city.

While helping the residents, the complaint states the officer saw a red Kia speeding down 37th Street with a front passenger sitting on the window, his torso outside the car, apparently holding an automatic weapon. As the Kia approached, it began to slow down and that passenger and the driver both aimed weapons toward the officer before continuing to drive away.

The driver allegedly had a gun with an extended magazine, while the passenger had what was described in the complaint as an "AR Rifle." The officer believed there was a third person in the back seat.

According to the complaint, the officer was not trying to stop the Kia and kept their service weapon holstered until the Kia had passed, at which time they aimed it at the Kia as it drove away. The officer and a citizen were "approximately 20 feet away" from the Kia at the time that it's occupants aimed their weapons. One of the weapons was allegedly aimed toward the citizen, too.

The officer re-holstered their weapon, the complaint states, and reported the incident to dispatch believing the car had left the area. However, around 20 seconds later, the Kia returned to the area – speeding and doing donuts – before driving off again. This time, the officer got into their squad car, activated its emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop.

24th and Fond du Lac

The Kia fled at speeds of an estimated 90 mph while driving on the wrong side of traffic. During the pursuit, the Kia fled through the neighborhood until reaching 24th and Fond du Lac where it crashed into another vehicle.

After crashing, three people got out of the Kia and ran off. The initial pursuing officer followed the front passenger who had aimed a weapon – since identified as Carter – and ordered him to stop running. The complaint states Carter ignored the officer's orders to stop, at one point hopping a fence, before he was ultimately arrested.

Officers then searched the route of the foot chase. Near 22nd and Meinecke, the complaint states officers found a backpack containing a "Micro Draco" pistol – consistent with "an AR-15 style pistol." A citizen waved officers over to another block where a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine was found; it had no serial numbers on it.

A check on the red Kia found it was listed as stolen on May 15 – four days before the incidents in question. The owner of the Kia told police that they did not give anyone permission to take the car, and that they did not know Carter.

Charges, court

In an interview with detectives, the complaint states Carter admitted he knew the car was stolen. He also admitted to handling a gun, and that one was being passed around among the people inside the car at the time – but denied aiming it at the officer.

In all, Carter is charged with:

Intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer

Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon

Resisting an officer

Operating vehicle without owner's consent

Felony bail jumping (2 counts)

Carter made an initial court appearance on May 24, and a judge set cash bond at $5,000. He is due back in court on June 2.