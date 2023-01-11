AHL All-Stars: Admirals' Askarov, Evangelista to participate

article

The Milwaukee Admirals will have two players represent the team at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic: goalie Yaroslav Askarov and, announced Friday, forward Luke Evangelista.

A third Admirals player, River Falls native Tommy Novak, was originally selected but is unavailable due to his recall to the Predators.

Nashville’s second round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Evangelista leads the Admirals in scoring with 30 points on eight goals and 22 assists and is tied for third on the team at +8 before play Friday. He paces AHL first-year players in assists and is tied for fourth overall in rookie scoring.

Askarov was Nashville's first-round choice, and the first goalie selected, in the 2020 NHL Draft. In his first season with the Admirals, he was selected AHL Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 11.

Earlier this season, fourth-year pro Novak became just the 24th player in Admirals AHL history to reach the 100-point plateau.

The 2023 Rona AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Feb. 5 (5 p.m. CT) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.

In the 2023 Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Feb. 6 (6 p.m. CT), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute, 3-on-3 game.