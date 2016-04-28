"Age means nothing to me:" Report reveals disturbing texts allegedly sent to girl by West Bend administrator





WEST BEND -- A police report obtained by FOX6 News confirms West Bend City Administrator Thomas "TJ" Justice sent text messages to a 16-year-old girl from his office in City Hall. Justice faces two criminal charges: child enticement - prostitution and soliciting a child for prostitution. He is on paid administrative leave from his position as administrator.





Thomas Justice





The report from the Muskego Police Department was obtained by FOX6 News on Thursday, April 28th and it reveals more disturbing details in this case.



Police say Justice sent hundreds of text messages to the 16-year-old girl. Police say in many of those messages, Justice offered to pay the teen for sex:



"Hey beautiful, wanna make some extra money today?"



"Hey babe, I still want you. Give me a chance to take care of you babe, just give me a chance. Age means nothing to me babe."



Justice lives in West Bend and has since posted bail. He was arrested in Muskego after police got hold of the victim's cell phone, and posed as the 16-year-old girl -- asking Justice to meet at a Dairy Queen restaurant.



According to the report, Justice offered the teen up to $500 for sex.



A search warrant was executed at Justice's house and at his office at City Hall. Police say Justice messaged the teen from his office.





West Bend City Hall





Police had to use a sledgehammer to enter Justice's West Bend home. No one answered the door when they came looking for cell phones, hard drives and GPS equipment.





Thomas Justice's home





Justice allegedly met the 16-year-old girl on the dating site "OkCupid." Investigators say the teen created a profile on the adults-only site and carried on conversations with Justice for months.



The girl told police she never met anyone from the site in person, but investigators note in the report that she was "not cooperative with providing further information."



Her mother, who discovered the text messages, initially asked police to talk with the girl about internet safety. The mother threatened to send the girl to an out-of-state school that doesn't allow internet use, according to the report.



From the text messages, police say it was clear Justice knew he was talking to an underage teenager. On Christmas, he allegedly wrote:



"Merry Christmas to the most beautiful 16-year-old on the planet."



"Your age is a turn on. Accept that, and let's figure this out babe."

Officials with the city of West Bend have confirmed that the West Bend Police Department is also conducting a personnel investigation involving Justice.



Justice will be back in court next week -- on May 2nd for a hearing.