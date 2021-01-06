After 42 years, all Family Video store locations are now closing

article

After 42 years in business, the last of the Family Video stores will soon be closing. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of movie releases are both contributing factors in the decision.

The news came in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

In a message to employees and customers, Family Video thanked everyone for their support over the last four decades. They said in a news release that Family Video survived "10 years longer than the big 3, Blockbuster, Movie Gallery and Hollywood Video."

Family Video said while its locations will be closing, they will remain tied to their communities through their Legacy Commercial Property division.