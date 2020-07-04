Advocate Aurora Health launches social media campaign #IWearAMaskFor

MILWAUKEE -- Advocate Aurora Health has launched a social media campaign encouraging people in communities across Illinois and Wisconsin to share who they wear their mask for.



The heath care provider asked that participants in the campaign share why they wear a mask using the hashtag #IWearAMaskFor. Advocate Aurora Health with then feature photos on its social media accounts throughout the month of July.



A Facebook post on July 2 introducing the campaign reads:



By wearing your mask, you’re doing your part to protect others. We all wear ours for someone. Share a selfie of you rocking your mask in the comments below, along with our hashtag, and tell us who YOU wear a mask for! We’ll feature our favorites on our social media channels. #IWearAMaskFor



In a news release, the health care provider said: "Wearing a mask reduces your chance of spreading and catching COVID-19. You wear a mask to protect others, they wear a mask to protect you."



The campaign includes other guidance around face coverings, including how to wear masks correctly and best reduce the chance of transmission.



