Sleep is one of the most important things for a small child. It's also vital that Mom and Dad are well-rested, too. What can you do if your child is having trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or keeping a daily sleep routine? Livia Fernandez, a Pediatric Sleep Consultant, shares her advice for sleep-deprived parents. Learn more information about Livia Fernandez Sleep Consulting.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News