Admirals shut out by Griffins; head to Minnesota for outdoor game

article

The Brief The Admirals lost to the Griffins 3-0 on the road Wednesday night. The Admirals have been shutout in back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 14 and 16, 2018 at Iowa. The Admirals will play the Iowa Wild as part of Hockey Day Minnesota on Jan. 23.



Goalie Michal Postava stopped 19 shots to lead the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.

Big picture view:

It was Poltava’s second straight shutout of Milwaukee after he stopped 10-of-10 in the Griffins 2-0 win Saturday, Jan. 17 at Van Andel Arena.

The Admirals have been shutout in back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 14 and 16, 2018 at Iowa. Both Iowa shutouts were posted by then-Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen.

By the numbers:

After being limited to just ten shots against the Griffins in the previous meeting between the teams Sat., Jan. 17, Milwaukee outshot the Griffins 10-3 in the first period. However, Grands Rapids scored the only goal of the frame. John Leonard Skated along the left goal line and tucked the puck into the net at 15:44 to give Grand Rapids a 1-0 lead.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Leonard added a power play goal at 5:27 of the third frame to give the Griffins a 2-0 lead. He completed the hat trick with an empty net goal at 17:10 of the third period.

Admirals goalie Matt Murray stopped 23 shots in the loss.

What's next:

The Admirals will play the Iowa Wild as part of Hockey Day Minnesota on Fri., Jan. 23. It will be an outdoor game in Hastings, MN. Milwaukee will return to Historic UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to host the Iowa Wild on Jan. 24.