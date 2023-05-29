Admirals, Hunter Hayes, Pridefest and more things to do May 29-June 4

article

Time is going fast, which means less time to get ready for some of the great events we have this week in Milwaukee.

The Admirals are back home on Monday, May 28, to play against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Tickets are available, and there are great deals for fans without a plan. For a certain price, you can pick the games, the seats and how many tickets you use.

For more information on this deal, you can go to www.milwaukeeadmirals.com/tickets/flexplans.

TODAY -- Pictured: Hunter Hayes on Monday, May 22, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Hunter Hayes is taking over the Pabst Theater this Tuesday, May 30, for a show that will surely put you in a great mood. The Pabst Theater describes Hayes as a person who let go "Of the expectations. Of the pressure. Of the necessity to follow a specific formula for his career. A five-time Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist and the youngest male act ever to top the Billboard Hot Country Song chart."

Tickets are still available for his show; buy them before they get sold out. For more information on the show, go to pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/hunter-hayes-2023.

Pridefest is here for three days straight, and you don't want to miss it. Three days of Pridefest are coming up, and you don't want to miss it. Check out DJ SnackDaddy, Our Voice Milwaukee, Totally Neon and more from June 1st to June 3rd. You'll be dancing right out of your chair at MKE Royal Drag King Show. For more information on what to expect at Pridefest, go to pridefest.com/line-up/skyyline-main-stage.