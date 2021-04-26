Ad campaign encourages those with disabilities to be vaccinated

Independence First Disability Services is making it easier for you to get your vaccine.

"My name is Odell Robinson. You may remember me from the restaurant my wife and I ran in Shorewood. A year ago today, I lost my wife due to COVID."

Odell Robinson

Odell Robinson is one of the few people chosen to be a part of Independence First’s promotional campaign, encouraging people with disabilities to get their vaccine.

People with disabilities are at greater risk and Independence First can help.

Independence First has seen that people with disabilities may have less access to vaccinations.

Advertisement

"Either special challenges like transportation or they don’t even have internet to register for the vaccine. We can help," said Myra Sanchick, marketing and fund development director of Independence First.

Myra Sanchick

These promotions will be seen across social media platforms and tv stations.

They believe these kinds of stories should be heard.

"There are some powerful stories that maybe could be heard to influence or to consider why someone with a disability might want to get the vaccine," she said.

If you call them at 414-291-7520 they can schedule a vaccine appointment for you. the staff wants everyone with disabilities to know that if you choose to get the shot, they can help make it happen.

Independence First also has two walk-up and drive-thru clinics coming up.

The first one will be on May 14 and the other will be on June 4.